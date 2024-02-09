News you can trust since 1931
Two Northampton men charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin

They were arrested last week
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:51 GMT
Two Northampton men have been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Daniel Dobson, of Flaxwell Court, and Nathan Kennedy, of Crowthorp Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 3 after being arrested at separate Northampton addresses on February 2.

21-year-old Dobson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin – and one count of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view of exploitation, as well as possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.Northampton Magistrates' Court.
18-year-old Kennedy was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – namely crack cocaine and heroin – and one count of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view of exploitation, as well as conspiracy to supply a Class B drug – cannabis resin.

Both were remanded on bail until their next hearing at Northampton Crown Court on March 14.