Two repeat Northampton burglars have been imprisoned for more than three years each after stealing a man's credit card and other items while he slept.

Jermaine Lewis, 40, and of no fixed address, and Stacey Barlow, 41, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, each received a prison sentence of 876 days (two years and four months) for stealing £160 cash, bank cards and two phones during a break-in at a home in Kingsthorpe on December 6, last year.

The pair were found to have 'repeatedly' used the card over several days to withdraw the final amount and shared the proceeds between themselves, Northampton Crown Court heard on Tuesday (February 1).

Northampton Crown Court.

They were also found to be in possession of 'a small amount' of cannabis when they were arrested, however no extra penalty was applied and the drugs were ordered to be destroyed.

Barlow was to be further sentenced for dealing Class A drugs in Northampton as part of a county lines drug operation that earned almost £60,000 between July 2020 and April 2021.

He was sentenced alongside Gary Philips of Dover Court, 57, of St James' Road, who had supplied his property for use as a central hub by the drug-running conspirators. With no previous convictions, Philips had allowed his home to be used in return for drugs, which he was also addicted to.

His Honour Judge David Herbert QC, presiding, said: "You accept that you worked as a runner for the line. You acted under instruction from others more centrally involved in the scheme and accepted your payment in drugs.

"You met up with Rickel Prince, who was in overall control of the operation, at the property in Dover Court which they were using as a base of operations. From there you engaged in street dealing of the drugs they provided you with."

With a repeated history of burglary, both Lewis and Barlow were subject to the 'three strikes', meaning that they had to receive a minimum sentence of three years

Of Lewis Judge Herbert said: "The aggravating factors in your case are the previous burglary offences in 2006, 2010 and one in 2015. This as well as linked offences of fraud and the simple possession of cannabis.

"There are no particular features of this offence or your past offences that would make it unreasonable to impose this sentence upon you."

Stacey Barlow received 876 days (two years and four months) in prison for the burglary and frauds, and a further 18 months for his drug dealing.