News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Two motorbikes stolen from garage in Northampton

Police believe the man in the image may have information
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST
Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Police officers are appealing for help to identify a man they believe may have information regarding a burglary in Ten Pines, Northampton.

At about 1am on Friday, August 4, two motorbikes – a white KTM SX50 and a blue and white Yamaha PW50 – were stolen from a residential garage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 23000481539 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.