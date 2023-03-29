Two men wanted after victim abused as he sat on Kettering park bench
Police have released CCTV images
Police have released images of two men they want to track down after an incident in a Kettering park last month.
Today (March 29) officers appealed for information after a man was verbally abused in the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park, off Park View.
At about 4.45pm on Sunday, February 19, the victim, a man in his mid-60s, was sat on a bench near the park’s bowling green when he was abused by two young men on bicycles.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the men pictured may have information relevant to the investigation and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”