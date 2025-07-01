Two men to appear in court later this month after serious assault outside pub in Northampton

Two men are set to appear in court later this month after a serious assault outside a pub in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip William Day, aged 29, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, has been charged with Section 18 - GBH and affray, and Charlie Blackie, aged 27, of Berrywood Road, Northampton, has been charged with common assault and affray.

The charges relate to an incident on the evening of February 8 at a pub in Melbourne Lane, Duston in which a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Day and Blackie are scheduled to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on July 10.