Two men to appear in court later this month after serious assault outside pub in Northampton

By Carly Odell

Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:12 BST
Two men are set to appear in court later this month after a serious assault outside a pub in Northampton.

Philip William Day, aged 29, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, has been charged with Section 18 - GBH and affray, and Charlie Blackie, aged 27, of Berrywood Road, Northampton, has been charged with common assault and affray.

The charges relate to an incident on the evening of February 8 at a pub in Melbourne Lane, Duston in which a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Day and Blackie are scheduled to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on July 10.

