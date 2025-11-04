Two men steal wallet and phone from man outside pub in busy Northampton street

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Nov 2025, 09:52 GMT
Two men stole a wallet and a phone from another man outside a pub in a busy Northampton street.

The incident happened outside a pub in Barrack Road on Monday October 13, between 8pm and 9pm.

Police say a man was robbed of his wallet and phone by a white man and a black man who are believed to have been part of a larger party.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000602638.

