Two men seriously wounded during violent fight at busy Bridge Street bar in Northampton

An altercation at a Northampton bar at the weekend ended in one man being stabbed and another slashed in the face.

Between 3am and 4am on Sunday, September 15, a disturbance took place inside Balloon Bar in Bridge Street in which one man suffered a stab-type puncture wound to his neck and another had his cheek slashed.

Both were injured with unknown weapons, according to police.

The man with the neck wound was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he underwent surgery, with the other injured man taken to Northampton General Hospital for stitches.

Officers are investigating the two offences as grievous bodily harm and would like to speak to any witnesses to either incident, especially anyone who may have mobile phone footage of what happened.

Witnesses and anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.