Two men prosecuted for illegally dumping excavation waste in field in Northamptonshire village

Two men have been prosecuted for illegally dumping excavation waste in a field in a Northamptonshire village.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Allen, aged 59, and David Thomas George Warden, aged 50, pleaded guilty to knowingly causing and depositing controlled waste between April 24 and 30, 2024, on land off Ryehills Lane, West Haddon, without the necessary environmental permit. Both also admitted to charges relating to failing to comply with waste transfer regulations.

The Environment Agency (EA) was alerted by a farmer who discovered the dumped waste when looking to graze sheep on the land. According to the EA, the farmer found that the field had been covered in numerous mounds of excavation waste making it unsuitable for grazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the EA said: “Allen informed the investigation that he had employed Warden’s company Sky CFG to carry out the building works. He also alleged he had gained permission, some three years previously, to dump the top soil on the Ryehill’s site.

Land in West Haddon where waste was illegally dumped.

However, Allen was unable to name the person whom he had obtained permission. The owners of the land confirmed there was no such agreement in place for anyone to deposit waste onto their field. In any event, regardless of whether permission had been granted, there was no environmental permit in place at the site to allow waste to be deposited there.

Both Allen and Warden said they had little knowledge of the environmental regulations despite having experience of waste disposal as part of their day-to-day businesses.”

The court was told that some remediation work had taken place at the site albeit most of the soil had been spread across the field and that the land was now fit to graze animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the EA added: “This case shows that operators in the waste sector should realise we will not tolerate illegal waste activities.

“We will take enforcement action to protect the environment, people and legitimate businesses.”

At a hearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on July 23, Allen, of Capeleira, Obidos, in Portugal, was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £400 to the victims of the offence. He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £2,000 and a victim’s surcharge of £800.

At a hearing at the same court on June 25, Warden of Welland Avenue, Gartree, Market Harborough was fined £350 and ordered to pay costs of £500 and a victim’s surcharge of £350.

Anyone with suspicions of waste crime can call the EA incident hotline 0800 807060, or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.