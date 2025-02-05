Two men jailed after series of burglaries in Northamptonshire and beyond

Two men have been jailed after a series of burglaries in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Johnny Connors, previously of Mere Lane in Bitteswell, Leicestershire, and John Price, of Queens Walk in Fletton, Peterborough, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on January 20 this year to be sentenced.

22-year-old Connors and 25-year-old Price committed a burglary together in Norton Crescent, Towcester, on September 10 last year. They broke in through a back door and stole cash from inside.

Further incidents involving just Connors took place in 2022 when he committed three burglaries and one attempted burglary all on January 31.

Left to right: Johnny Connors and John Price.

Travelling from Wootton in Northampton, to Old Stratford and then to Milton Keynes, Connors broken into three properties and tried to get into another.

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged - Connors with four counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary, and Price with one count of burglary and one count of aggravated vehicle taking in connection with an offence outside of Northamptonshire.

Both men pleaded guilty to the offences.

PC Christina Cooper from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team said: “I am pleased to see these two men sentenced for their crimes as it shows just how seriously we take burglary in this county.

“We are very passionate about what we do in the Burglary Team and we want to do everything we can, not only to bring burglars to justice, but also to warn would-be burglars that Northamptonshire is not a safe place for them to commit their crimes."

Connors was handed four years and five months in prison whilst Price was sentenced to two years and three months.