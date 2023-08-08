News you can trust since 1931
Two men in hospital, one seriously injured as police make arrest after fight outside Bar Senengeti in Northampton's Wellingborough Road

Appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Northampton
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

One man has been left with serious facial injuries following an altercation outside a popular Northampton bar.

At around 4.15am on Saturday, August 5, an altercation took place between two men outside Bar Serengeti in Wellingborough Road, in which one man suffered serious facial injuries.

Both men received hospital treatment following the incident.

A 27-year-old Northampton man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000483759 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.