Two Northampton men have been sentenced to six months imprisonment after police discovered a "small cannabis factory" in their home.

Marjo Xhaferri, aged 28, and Fabian Pushi, aged 24, of Salisbury Street, were both sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (March 15) after pleading guilty to producing 70 cannabis plants at their residence.

The court heard that police searched the property on January 20, 2022 and the two defendants attempted to flee but were quickly caught by officers.

Prosecution barrister, Mr Welshman, said that there was a "sufficient cannabis production" set up inside the house. He described to the court how one room had a total of 70 cannabis plants and two other rooms appeared to be set up to grow even more.

The cannabis plants recovered by police are believed to have a wholesale value of around £12,600 and a street value of over £58,000.

The court heard from the defence that both defendants had no previous convictions.

Mr Mohabir, defending Xhaferri, told the court that Xhaferri was in the country legally and working in construction before he suddenly lost his job. There were complications with his national insurance number and he was in the process of applying for a new one.

There were, however, delays which meant that Xhaferri was not able to work and, as a consequence, had to leave his private rented accommodation in Milton Keynes.

The court heard that Xhaferri then resorted to "sofa-surfing" for a period of time before he was offered free accommodation and free food in exchange for looking after cannabis plants.

Mr Mohabir said: "He did not think it would be for long. He is not ordinarily someone who would be involved in this sort of thing."

Her Honour Judge Lucking, sentencing, said: "This was a small cannabis factory and you were both the gardeners.

"However, the court acknowledges that you were carrying out a lesser role and you have no influence on those above you in the chain."

Pushi and Xhaferri were sentenced to six months imprisonment each with a minimum of three months to be served in custody. They would then serve the remainder of their sentence in the community.

There was also an order for the destruction of the cannabis plants.

Judge Lucking said: "When people choose to engage themselves in obvious criminal activity, you know that what you are doing is wrong and the appropriate punishment is one to be served in custody.