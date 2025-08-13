Two men got out of their cars to physically fight on a busy Northampton roundabout leaving one injured

A man has been left with minor injuries after a physical altercation at a busy Northampton roundabout.

The incident happened at the Bedford Road roundabout with the A45 between 11.15am and 11.40am on Saturday August 9.

Police say an altercation occurred involving the driver of a white Vauxhall Mokka SUV and the driver and passengers of a white Vauxhall Corsa car, who got out of their vehicles before being involved in a verbal and physical exchange. in which one man sustained minor injuries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The passenger of the Corsa is described as a white man, between 5ft 11in and 6ft tall, of a slim build with ginger hair and beard. The driver was also a white man, aged about 50, of a stocky build and wore glasses.

“This is a busy junction in Northampton and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may have captured it on dash-cam.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000467403.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.