Two men from Northamptonshire arrested after fatal crash in Essex

Two men from Northamptonshire have been arrested in connection with a fatal accident in which a man died at the scene in Essex.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 17:47 BST- 1 min read
The arrests were made by Northamptonshire officers in London.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Officers were called to Junction 12 of the A12 near Mountnessing shortly after 3:30pm on Thursday, 15 June following a single vehicle collision.

“One man involved sadly died at the scene. His family are aware and receiving support.

“The road was temporarily closed in both directions whilst emergency services were on scene.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway within our Serious Collision Investigation Unit,” the spokesperson said.

A 31-year-old man from Northamptonshire has been arrested in connection on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He remains in custody.

A 30-year-old man from Northamptonshire has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The spokesperson added: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.”