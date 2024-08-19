Two men from Northampton and Worksop named and charged after rogue traders target pensioners
John Paul Thomas and Sean Newbury are both due to appear in Portsmouth Crown Court next month. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary previously said they received multiple reports of rogue trader fraud, with pensioners being the victims.
The force received nine reports since July 31, six of them being from people aged over 65. Police added that the incidents involve large sums of money.
John Paul Thomas, 45, of Ashbrow Road, Northampton, has been charged with fraud by false representation. Sean Newbury, 39, of Church Mews, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.
Police said: “Both men appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, August 17, where they have been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, September 16.”