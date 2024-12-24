Two men charged with offences relating to drug dealing in Northampton
Two men have appeared before a court to face charges relating to drug dealing in Northampton.
Gawain Benson, aged 20, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of a Class B drug, and with Proceeds of Crime Act offences.
Reece Dutton, aged 24, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
Both men appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, December 19, where they were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance at the same court, set for January 13, 2025.