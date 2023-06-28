Two men charged with multiple offences after police dog finds them hiding in bushes in Northampton

Two men have been charged with multiple offences after they failed to stop for police in Northampton and were found by a police dog hiding in bushes.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday (June 24) when police attempted to stop a car in McDonald’s car park, Sixfields after it was allegedly stolen from Market Harborough.

The car collided with bollards as it attempted to enter another car park. Both men then decamped and were found – by PD Ebby – hiding in bushes.

PD Ebby helped to find the men who made off from the vehicle.

Subsequently, a 32-year-old man has been charged with six offences and a 30-year-old man has been charged with two offences.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 3am on Saturday, June 24, a white BMW was allegedly stolen from a residential address in Radby Drive, Market Harborough.

“Officers on patrol in Northampton, have attempted to stop the car at about 4am on Saturday, June 24, at the McDonalds car park in Sixfields but it drove off.

"The occupants decamped and was found hiding in bushes by PD Ebby.”

Callum Gordon, aged 32, of Stonebridge Court was arrested and subsequently charged with aggravated theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, theft of a purse, possession of a Class A drug and common assault of an emergency worker.

Joshua Mark Punter, aged 30, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with theft of a purse and aggravated theft of a motor vehicle.