News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Two men charged with multiple offences after police dog finds them hiding in bushes in Northampton

Officers attempted to stop the men but they drove off and decamped
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Two men have been charged with multiple offences after they failed to stop for police in Northampton and were found by a police dog hiding in bushes.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday (June 24) when police attempted to stop a car in McDonald’s car park, Sixfields after it was allegedly stolen from Market Harborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The car collided with bollards as it attempted to enter another car park. Both men then decamped and were found – by PD Ebby – hiding in bushes.

PD Ebby helped to find the men who made off from the vehicle.PD Ebby helped to find the men who made off from the vehicle.
PD Ebby helped to find the men who made off from the vehicle.
Most Popular

Subsequently, a 32-year-old man has been charged with six offences and a 30-year-old man has been charged with two offences.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 3am on Saturday, June 24, a white BMW was allegedly stolen from a residential address in Radby Drive, Market Harborough.

“Officers on patrol in Northampton, have attempted to stop the car at about 4am on Saturday, June 24, at the McDonalds car park in Sixfields but it drove off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The occupants decamped and was found hiding in bushes by PD Ebby.”

Callum Gordon, aged 32, of Stonebridge Court was arrested and subsequently charged with aggravated theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, theft of a purse, possession of a Class A drug and common assault of an emergency worker.

Joshua Mark Punter, aged 30, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with theft of a purse and aggravated theft of a motor vehicle.

Both appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday (June 26), when the case was adjourned to August 31, 2023.