Two men charged with GBH in Northampton after man left with suspected fractured skull

Two man have been charged with GBH after an incident in Northampton town centre when a man was left with a suspected fractured skull.

The incident happened in the churchyard in St Giles Street on Sunday, May 5, at around 6pm.

Police say a man was assaulted and as a result, he suffered a suspected skull fracture.

Sean Patrick Conybeare, aged 35, of no fixed abode, and Nathan Lucas, aged 32, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with Section 18 GBH - wounding with intent.

Both men appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 7 where they were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance, which is set for the same court on June 18.