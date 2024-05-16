Two men charged with GBH in Northampton after man left with suspected fractured skull
The incident happened in the churchyard in St Giles Street on Sunday, May 5, at around 6pm.
Police say a man was assaulted and as a result, he suffered a suspected skull fracture.
Sean Patrick Conybeare, aged 35, of no fixed abode, and Nathan Lucas, aged 32, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with Section 18 GBH - wounding with intent.
Both men appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 7 where they were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance, which is set for the same court on June 18.
Detectives investigating the incident would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened. Witnesses or anyone with information, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000263125.