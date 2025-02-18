Two men charged with four counts of robbery after burglary spree including in Northampton

Two men have been charged with four counts of robbery after a burglary spree, including in Northampton.

Shahime Finch, aged 25, and Muhammad Manir, aged 26, have been charged after incidents that took place in St Edmunds Road, Northampton and Oldbrook, Milton Keynes on January 18.

Finch was charged with four counts of robbery and appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Saturday February 8, after being arrested on February 7.

Manir was charged and appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday February 13. He faced four counts of robbery, one count of intentional strangulation, two counts of attempted sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault by touching, after being arrested on February 12.

Both men, of Linden Road, Reading, were remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on March 10.

