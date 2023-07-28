Two men charged with drugs offences after officers stop BMW in Northampton
Two men have been charged with Class A drugs offences after officers stopped a BMW in Northampton.
Rene Ross, aged 24, of Falcon Crescent, Wolverton, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Jamie Haydon Robertson, aged 28, of Cruikshank Street, Islington, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one count of possession of cannabis.
The charges relate to an incident on July 13 when a black BMW was stopped in Blackthorn by officers working on Op Revive. A quantity of drugs were found in the car. The officers worked with specialist teams from the Metropolitan Police and West Midlands Police in order to successfully secure charges.
Ross and Robertson will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on a date yet to be set.