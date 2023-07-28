Two men charged with drugs offences after officers stop BMW in Northampton

Two men have been charged with Class A drugs offences after officers stopped a BMW in Northampton.

Rene Ross, aged 24, of Falcon Crescent, Wolverton, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Jamie Haydon Robertson, aged 28, of Cruikshank Street, Islington, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one count of possession of cannabis.

The charges relate to an incident on July 13 when a black BMW was stopped in Blackthorn by officers working on Op Revive. A quantity of drugs were found in the car. The officers worked with specialist teams from the Metropolitan Police and West Midlands Police in order to successfully secure charges.