Two men charged with burglary and assaulting an officer after police called to Northampton shopping centre

Two men have been charged with burglary and assaulting an officer after police were called to a Northampton shopping centre.

Adam Arthur Kelly, Turners Court, and Jamie Jess Kightley, of Stanley Road were arrested in connection with a reported burglary at Grosvenor Centre, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, (February 6).

29-year-old Kelly was charged with burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a police officer, and escaping lawful custody.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

30-year-old Kightley was charged with burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal and assault by beating of an emergency worker, a police officer. He was also charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal in relation to a break-in at Tesco, Clannell Road on February 2.