Two men charged with burglary and assaulting an officer after police called to Northampton shopping centre
Two men have been charged with burglary and assaulting an officer after police were called to a Northampton shopping centre.
Adam Arthur Kelly, Turners Court, and Jamie Jess Kightley, of Stanley Road were arrested in connection with a reported burglary at Grosvenor Centre, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, (February 6).
29-year-old Kelly was charged with burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a police officer, and escaping lawful custody.
30-year-old Kightley was charged with burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal and assault by beating of an emergency worker, a police officer. He was also charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal in relation to a break-in at Tesco, Clannell Road on February 2.
Kelly and Kightley appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 7) and were remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance, at Northampton Crown Court on March 20.