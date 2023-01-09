News you can trust since 1931
Two men charged with assault after police called to fight outside Northampton McDonald's

No one was seriously injured

By Carly Odell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 12:21pm

Two men have been charged with assault after police were called to a fight outside a Northampton McDonald’s.

The incident happened at 11.15am on Saturday (January 7) outside McDonald’s in Drapery when officers were called to reports of a fight.

A police spokeswoman said: “No one was seriously injured.”

Police were called to Drapery McDonald's on Saturday morning (January 7).
Marius Iancu, 30, of Gordon Street, Northampton, and Sakhi Mohammedi, 23, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton were both charged with assault in connection with the incident.