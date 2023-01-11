Two men charged after cannabis factory raided by police in Winstanley Road, Wellingborough

Two men have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Wellingborough on Saturday (January 7).

The men were arrested at a house in Winstanley Road in the Castle ward, after officers from the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at the address under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Approximately 120 cannabis young plants were found inside the two-bedroom house, which once fully matured are believed to be worth an estimated street value of £70,000, along with equipment associated with the production of the Class B drug.

Police discovered a cannabis factory in a house in Winstanley Road, Wellingborough, on Saturday

Besard Topuzi, 34, of no fixed address and 30-year-old Taf Kuci, of Broughton Avenue, Doncaster, were charged with being concerned in the production of a quantity of cannabis - a controlled Class B drug.

The men appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 9) where the case was adjourned, they were remanded in custody.

Topuzi is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on January 24 and Kuci on February 24.

PC Matt Broughton, of the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.

“This is another prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to tackle the issues affecting their local communities and I would urge anyone concerned to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”