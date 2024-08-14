Two men break into Northamptonshire home and threaten residents with knives before stealing car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men broke into a Northamptonshire home and threatened the occupants with knives, before taking their keys and stealing their car.

The incident happened between 3am and 3.45am on Monday (August 12) in Burrows Vale, Brixworth.

Police say two masked men entered the home and threatened the occupants with kitchen knives in order to steal their car keys.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The victims’ car, a black Mercedes C63, was then stolen from outside, and was later found in the West Midlands area.

“The suspects are described as two men, both in their 20s, of slim build and around 5ft 10in. Both wore face coverings and dark clothing with hoods up and spoke with Birmingham accents.”

Anyone with information about the robbery, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000478641.