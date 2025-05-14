Two men assaulted victim and stole his keys during incident in Northamptonshire village
The incident happened in Spratton Road, Brixworth at around 9.50pm on Sunday April 27.
Police say a black Volkswagen Polo pulled up and two unknown men got out and assaulted another man before taking his phone and keys. The phone was then returned to the victim and the occupants of the car drove off.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The first suspect is described as a mixed race man aged around 24, 6ft 3in and of a slim build. He wore a black tracksuit and had short dark hair.
“The second suspect was also described as a mixed race man aged around 22, about 5ft 9in and of medium build. He also wore a black tracksuit and had short dark hair.
“A woman was also believed to have been in the vehicle and present during the incident.”
Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000244420.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.