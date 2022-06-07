Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men assaulted a 17-year-old boy in Northampton.

Police answered a 999 call from the victim’s friend reporting the attack at the junction of Kettering Road and Derby Road between 9pm and 10.05pm on May 25.

According to officers, the caller stated his friend had been assaulted by two black men and a weapon had been seen. Following the incident, the offenders got back into a black Mercedes 4x4 and drove off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault in Kettering Road, Northampton, on May 25

Two Northampton men, aged 36 and 45, were later arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who may have captured the assault on CCTV or dashcam footage.