Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after PD Blue helps to detain them at Northampton warehouse

A police dog had a busy shift after making an appearance at a Brownies session before helping to detain two suspects at a Northampton warehouse.

PD Blue and his handler were called to a commercial premises in Horsley Road at around 3.50am on Friday (February 16) to reports of a burglary in progress.