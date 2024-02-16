News you can trust since 1931
Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after PD Blue helps to detain them at Northampton warehouse

Both suspects remain in police custody
Carly Odell
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:23 GMT
A police dog had a busy shift after making an appearance at a Brownies session before helping to detain two suspects at a Northampton warehouse.

PD Blue and his handler were called to a commercial premises in Horsley Road at around 3.50am on Friday (February 16) to reports of a burglary in progress.

Two men – aged 37 and 33 – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, and remain in police custody.