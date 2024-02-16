Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after PD Blue helps to detain them at Northampton warehouse
Both suspects remain in police custody
A police dog had a busy shift after making an appearance at a Brownies session before helping to detain two suspects at a Northampton warehouse.
PD Blue and his handler were called to a commercial premises in Horsley Road at around 3.50am on Friday (February 16) to reports of a burglary in progress.
Two men – aged 37 and 33 – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, and remain in police custody.