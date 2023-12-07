Two men arrested following 'Grand Theft Auto' police chase on major road out of Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men have been arrested following a wild police chase on a major road out of Northampton.
Northants Police say a car failed to stop while being pursued by police on the A45, near Wootton, at 3pm on Wednesday (December 6).
Officers have confirmed that a police helicopter was deployed to assist with the chase.
One eyewitness said it was ‘like a scene’ from well-known video game ‘Grand Theft Auto’.
Two men aged 34 and 28 were arrested, according to police.
A police spokeswoman said: the 28 year old man has been charged with breaching a serious crime prevention order. The 34 year old man remains in custody and has been arrested for a number of offences including driving dangerously and driving whilst disqualified.