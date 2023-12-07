Two men arrested following 'Grand Theft Auto' police chase on major road out of Northampton

One eyewitness said it was ‘like a scene from Grand Theft Auto’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested following a wild police chase on a major road out of Northampton.

Northants Police say a car failed to stop while being pursued by police on the A45, near Wootton, at 3pm on Wednesday (December 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have confirmed that a police helicopter was deployed to assist with the chase.

One eyewitness said the chase on the A45 near Grange Park was 'like a scene from Grand Theft Auto' the videogame

One eyewitness said it was ‘like a scene’ from well-known video game ‘Grand Theft Auto’.

Two men aged 34 and 28 were arrested, according to police.