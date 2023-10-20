Two men arrested following early morning armed robbery at busy shop in Northampton
Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery at a busy shop in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police say they were called to an incident at the Co-op store in Main Road, Duston at about 6.20am Thursday morning (October 19).
Officers say they were called to the store after two men threatened staff with bladed weapons and stole alcohol and cigarettes.
A police spokeswoman said: “We have arrested two men - aged 39 and 31, and they remain in police custody at this time.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information should call us on 101 quoting incident number 23000649451.”