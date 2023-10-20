Two men arrested following early morning armed robbery at busy shop in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery at a busy shop in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to an incident at the Co-op store in Main Road, Duston at about 6.20am Thursday morning (October 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers say they were called to the store after two men threatened staff with bladed weapons and stole alcohol and cigarettes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-op in Main Road, Duston

A police spokeswoman said: “We have arrested two men - aged 39 and 31, and they remain in police custody at this time.