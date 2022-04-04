Two men arrested following brawl outside Northampton pub
No one was seriously injured, according to Northamptonshire police
By Megan Hillery
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:47 pm
Two men were arrested after a fight took place outside a pub in Northampton town centre over the weekend.
Two police vehicles – one unmarked – were parked at the top of Abington Street at around 12.15pm on Sunday, April 3.
Officers put two men in handcuffs – a 27-year-old and an 18-year-old.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that this related to a fight outside the Fiddlers pub in Wellingborough Road at midday.
No one was seriously injured.