Two men were arrested after a fight took place outside a pub in Northampton town centre over the weekend.

Two police vehicles – one unmarked – were parked at the top of Abington Street at around 12.15pm on Sunday, April 3.

Officers put two men in handcuffs – a 27-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were arrested following a fight outside the Fiddlers pub in Wellingborough Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that this related to a fight outside the Fiddlers pub in Wellingborough Road at midday.