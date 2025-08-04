Two men arrested after woman pushed over during fight in Northampton Co-op store

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:45 BST
Two men have been arrested after a woman was pushed over during a fight in a Northampton Co-op store.

The incident happened at the Coop in High Street, Upton on Monday July 28, between 8pm and 8.30pm.

Police say two men had a fight inside the store, which led to a woman being pushed over.

Two men aged 38 and 30 have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000442992.

