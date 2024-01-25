Two men arrested after police raid in Daventry uncovers cannabis and drug paraphernalia
Two men have been arrested after a police raid in Daventry uncovered cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
The search warrants were executed at addresses in the Southbrook area on Wednesday (January 24).
After the searches in Hood Road and Benbow Close uncovered cannabis and drug paraphernalia, a 38-year-old man was arrested at the Benbow Close address on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. A 37-year-old man was arrested at the Hood Road property on suspicion of possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.
Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Josh Ellard said: “These warrants and respective arrests are a testament to the local neighbourhood policing team’s commitment to deal with criminality in our local communities.
“Community information is vitally important, and this is a prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to take positive action against issues affecting them.
“Operation Fragment was established in response to the increase in youth-related anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, and violence on the Southbrook Estate in Daventry.
“One of the core issues Operation Fragment seeks to tackle is the drug dealing activity in the area and I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”
The 38-year-old has been released under investigation. No further action has been taken against the 37-year-old.
If anyone has concerns about drug dealing or any other illegal activities, report it to Northamptonshire Police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers.