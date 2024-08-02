Two men arrested after police dog finds Class A drugs in vehicle in Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
The men were arrested in Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, between 1pm and 1.30pm on Thursday (August 1).
Police officers and Police Dog Socks conducted the search under the Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, according to Northamptonshire Police.
A force spokeswoman has today (Friday August 2) confirmed that two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Posting on X after the incident, the Northants Police Dog Unit said: “Earlier today PD Socks earned himself a cool treat after locating Class A drugs, very well hidden within a vehicle.”
A 25-year-old man, of Northampton, was further arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, which will be dealt with by Immigration Services.
The 25-year-old has been released on bail pending further enquires, relating to the drugs arrest. A 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.