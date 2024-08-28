Two men arrested after attempted robbery in Northampton Morrisons car park
Two men have been arrested following an attempted robbery in the car park of a Northampton Morrisons.
The incident happened in the car park of the Victoria Promenade shop on Tuesday (August 27) between 2.45pm and 3pm.
Police say two men attempted to rob a woman before making off towards Bridge Street.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000511123.