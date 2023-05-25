Two men appear before magistrates to face charges relating to robbery in Northampton

News you can trust since 1931
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th May 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:03 BST

Two men have appeared before magistrates after being charged with two counts of robbery following an incident in Northampton.

Paul Gregory Delaney, aged 43, of Wareham Road, Birmingham and Ashton Lee Williams, aged 32 of Smither Way Bugbrooke appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 23, in connection with the incident at an address in Black Cat Drive in Northampton, in the early hours of Monday, May 22, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Delaney and Williams were both charged with two counts of robbery and one count of intentional suffocation.

The due appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court.The due appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court.
In addition to this, Delaney was also charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and Williams was charged with criminal damage to property under the value of £5,000, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Both were remanded in custody until Tuesday, July 4, when they are due to appear before Northampton Crown Court.