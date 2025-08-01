Two men and two women arrested after drugs warrants executed at five properties in Northampton

Two men and two women have been arrested after drugs warrants were executed at five Northampton properties.

On Wednesday July 30, police officers attended addresses in Kenmuir Crescent, Broadway East, Harefield Road, The Grove and Fullingdale Road, where they seized items including large quantities of Class A and B drugs and weapons including imitation firearms.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Detective Superintendent Kelly Glister, head of Crime, said: “This was an intelligence-led operation that was months in the planning, and borne out of information from the community about illegal drug-related activity.

“Thanks to that information we built up a picture that enabled us to secure these warrants through the courts, resulting in the recovery of a significant amount of Class A and B drugs.

“Our officers also seized several imitation firearms and other offensive weapons, and I’ve no doubt that Northampton is a safer place without these items in circulation.

“I hope this high-visibility operation helps to show that information we receive leads to firm action, and that we’re working hard to help people feel safe where they live.

“I’m really pleased with the results of these warrants, and the professionalism of the many officers involved. I’d like to thank everyone involved as our hard work on this investigation continues.”

The arrests were of:

A 31-year-old Northampton woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine)

A 45-year-old Northampton woman arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and a Class B drug (cannabis)

A 22-year-old Brixworth man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis)

A 22-year-old Northampton man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cultivation of cannabis, and possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis)

All have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.