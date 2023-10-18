Two men, aged 34 and 32, arrested following chaos at popular pub in Daventry, say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men, aged 34 and 32, were arrested after chaos erupted at a popular pub in Daventry.

Northamptonshire Police say they were called to a 999 report of a disturbance at a pub in Wimborne Place, Daventry, at 9pm on Thursday, October 12. The only pub in Wimborne Place is The Queen of Hearts pub.

Richard Dewey, aged 34, of Westminster Way, Daventry was charged with one count of obstructing/resisting an officer in the execution of their duty, and one count of use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Mitchell Ewins, aged 32, of St Botolph Close, Daventry was charged with one count of using threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.