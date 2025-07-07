Two males threaten 13-year-old and steal his bike in Northampton town centre

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Two males threatened a 13-year-old boy and stole his bike in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened on Saturday July 5, between 5.55pm and 6.20pm.

Police say two males threatened a 13-year-old boy and stole his bicycle.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the offenders was dressed all in black and was wearing a black balaclava and the second one was in a grey coat, grey shorts and black balaclava.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000392587.

