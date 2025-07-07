Two males threaten 13-year-old and steal his bike in Northampton town centre

Two males threatened a 13-year-old boy and stole his bike in Northampton town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Saturday July 5, between 5.55pm and 6.20pm.

Police say two males threatened a 13-year-old boy and stole his bicycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the offenders was dressed all in black and was wearing a black balaclava and the second one was in a grey coat, grey shorts and black balaclava.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000392587.