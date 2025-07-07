Two males threaten 13-year-old and steal his bike in Northampton town centre
Two males threatened a 13-year-old boy and stole his bike in Northampton town centre.
The incident happened on Saturday July 5, between 5.55pm and 6.20pm.
Police say two males threatened a 13-year-old boy and stole his bicycle.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the offenders was dressed all in black and was wearing a black balaclava and the second one was in a grey coat, grey shorts and black balaclava.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000392587.