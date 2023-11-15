Two 'low-life' burglars break into special needs cafe in Northampton and steal milkshake machine and sweets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two low-life burglars broke into a special needs cafe in Northampton over the weekend and stole a milkshake machine and around 70 packets of sweets.

The Place To Bee cafe in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, was broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This burglary took place at around 3.15am on Saturday when two unknown suspects gained entry to the premises and stole a milkshake machine and around 70 packets of sweets during an untidy search.“Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 23000698632.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Place To Bee in Kingsthorpe was burgled in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 11)

The cafe was forced to close on Monday (November 13) but reopened today (Tuesday, November 14). The cafe said on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes.”

One account which appears to be associated with the cafe said: “Thank you for all the kind wishes. No one was injured as they entered in the early hours. It’s the mess they made and broken glass that is difficult to deal with.”

One angry resident said: “Absolute low lives. What the heck is wrong with people?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “What actually goes through these peoples minds to break into a place like this.”