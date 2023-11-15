Two 'low-life' burglars break into special needs cafe in Northampton and steal milkshake machine and sweets
Two low-life burglars broke into a special needs cafe in Northampton over the weekend and stole a milkshake machine and around 70 packets of sweets.
The Place To Bee cafe in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, was broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 11).
A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This burglary took place at around 3.15am on Saturday when two unknown suspects gained entry to the premises and stole a milkshake machine and around 70 packets of sweets during an untidy search.“Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 23000698632.”
The cafe was forced to close on Monday (November 13) but reopened today (Tuesday, November 14). The cafe said on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes.”
One account which appears to be associated with the cafe said: “Thank you for all the kind wishes. No one was injured as they entered in the early hours. It’s the mess they made and broken glass that is difficult to deal with.”
One angry resident said: “Absolute low lives. What the heck is wrong with people?”
Another added: “What actually goes through these peoples minds to break into a place like this.”
The Place to Bee is part of Northgate School Arts College and The Bee Hive. It offers young adults (aged 19-25) with learning disabilities the opportunities to follow a vocational pathway into customer service and retail. Service-users are mentored by job coaches and a small team of staff.