News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned

Two London men charged after one found with Class A drugs and the other found with a weapon in Northampton

The men were stopped and searched in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:54 BST

Two London men have been charged after a stop and search in Northampton found one in possession of Class A drugs and one with a knife.

The men were stopped in Bailiff Street on Sunday, May 14, at about 5.40pm, when two men were stopped by officers on Operation Revive Patrols.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keehan Cass, aged 19, of Queens Road, Walthamstow, London, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, in connection with the incident.

The two London men appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday May 16.The two London men appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday May 16.
The two London men appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday May 16.
Most Popular

Jamal Clarke, aged 19, of Dames Road, Forest Gate, London, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both men appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 16) where they were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on June 27, 2023.