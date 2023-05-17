Two London men charged after one found with Class A drugs and the other found with a weapon in Northampton

Two London men have been charged after a stop and search in Northampton found one in possession of Class A drugs and one with a knife.

The men were stopped in Bailiff Street on Sunday, May 14, at about 5.40pm, when two men were stopped by officers on Operation Revive Patrols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keehan Cass, aged 19, of Queens Road, Walthamstow, London, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, in connection with the incident.

The two London men appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday May 16.

Jamal Clarke, aged 19, of Dames Road, Forest Gate, London, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.