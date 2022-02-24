Two jailed for savage Kettering stabbing which severed victim's artery

Two brutes who thought they were above the law as they savagely stabbed a man in Kettering have been jailed.

Sardou Bah and Hamza Haddadi will spend years behind bars after leaving their victim with serious injuries including a severed artery.

Northampton Crown Court heard police were called to the shocking incident in a block of flats in London Road, near the old magistrates' court, in the afternoon of August 26, 2018,

Left, Bah and right, Haddadi.

The pair, previously of Kettering, cornered their victim in a stairwell over a drugs issue before proceeding to stab the man multiple times to the legs.

The man was taken to hospital where he received life-saving treatment. Thankfully medical staff were able to save his legs.

An investigation was launched and Bah, 46, and Haddadi, 21, were both arrested and charged with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.

At Northampton Crown Court Bah was handed 11 years in prison with an extended licence of five years, with Haddadi sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison with an extended licence of five years.

A police cordon at the scene in 2018.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Jon Herd, said: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation so I am pleased to see it conclude with the handing out of these lengthy sentences.

“Regardless of the situation or circumstances of an offence, violent crime like this is not tolerated in Northamptonshire, so when it happens we will do everything in our power to apprehend the offenders and bring them to justice.

“Bah and Haddadi acted with impunity on that day in August 2018, brandishing knives and thinking they were above the law. They are not, and I hope they use their time in prison to reflect on this fact.”