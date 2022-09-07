Two in custody over 5am assault on busy Northampton road
Police appeal for witnesses following Kettering Road incident
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:46 pm
Two men are being held by police investigating an alleged assault in Northampton in the early hours of Wednesday (September 7).
Northamptonshire Police confirmed the two — aged 36 and 28 — were arrested shortly after 5am at the junction of Kettering Road and Derby Road.
A spokesman added: “Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident or who may have any information. Please call 101 using incident number 22000520552.”