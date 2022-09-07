News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two in custody over 5am assault on busy Northampton road

Police appeal for witnesses following Kettering Road incident

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:46 pm

Two men are being held by police investigating an alleged assault in Northampton in the early hours of Wednesday (September 7).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the two — aged 36 and 28 — were arrested shortly after 5am at the junction of Kettering Road and Derby Road.

A spokesman added: “Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident or who may have any information. Please call 101 using incident number 22000520552.”

Police are appealing for witnesses after arresting two men following an incident at the junction of Kettering Road and Derby Road at 5am on Wednesday