Two men are being held by police investigating an alleged assault in Northampton in the early hours of Wednesday (September 7).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the two — aged 36 and 28 — were arrested shortly after 5am at the junction of Kettering Road and Derby Road.

A spokesman added: “Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident or who may have any information. Please call 101 using incident number 22000520552.”