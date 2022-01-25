Two hurt after serious crash on rural north Northamptonshire road

Two men were left with serious injuries after a crash in the north of the county yesterday (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Glapthorn Road, Upper Benefield, after the incident involving a silver Ford Fiesta and a grey Ford Transit at about 4.45pm.

Both drivers - men in their 30s - sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.