Two hurt after serious crash on rural north Northamptonshire road
Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries
Two men were left with serious injuries after a crash in the north of the county yesterday (Monday).
Emergency services were called to Glapthorn Road, Upper Benefield, after the incident involving a silver Ford Fiesta and a grey Ford Transit at about 4.45pm.
Both drivers - men in their 30s - sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.
"Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 322 of 243/01/22."