Two huge toilet trailers stolen from businesses in Northampton after thieves break in

Two huge toilet trailers have been stolen from a Northampton business, after thieves broke into a barn.

The incident happened at business premises in Banbury Lane, Rothersthorpe between 6pm on Sunday, March 23 and 12.40pm on Monday, March 24.

Police say two toilet trailers were stolen, after the suspects removed locks to gain access to the barn where the items were stored.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the trailers was a Portfolio Contemporary VIP 3+1 model and the other was a Portfolio Contemporary VIP 1x3+2 model. Both units have been re-painted white, but were originally green and may still have the original colour on the underside.

“Due to the size of the units, a vehicle or vehicles would have been needed to remove them from the site and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of toilet trailers being towed in or around Rothersthorpe, or who may have been offered such units for sale in unusual circumstances.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000169725.