Two houses in Northampton set alight within 40 minutes of each other

Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:36 BST
Two Northampton homes were set on fire within 40 minutes of each other – police are now searching for two suspects aged between 16 and 25.

The incidents happened on Saturday January 25, between 12.30am and 1.30am, in Wheatfield Road and Flaxlands Court.

Police say there were two arson attacks on houses, which occurred within 40 minutes of each other.

Speaking about the Wheatfield Road incident, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The unknown offenders used petrol to set a vehicle and front of house alight.”

The incident happened in the early hours of January 25.

Police also confirmed that no injuries were sustained.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) added: “Crews were called shortly before 00:30 and firefighters from Moulton and The Mounts quickly extinguished the blaze before leaving shortly before 1am.”

On the Flaxlands Court incident, the NFRS spokesman said: “Firefighters were also called to a fire on Flaxlands Court in Northampton just after 00:50. Another crew from Moulton and a crew from Mereway attended and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

“Both fires are believed to have been started deliberately and they have been left in the hands of Northamptonshire Police.”

The suspects are described as two males aged 16-25.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000047448.

