Two hit with £1,500 court bill over rubbish dumped on Northampton streets

Two people have been ordered to pay a total of £1,500 in fines and costs after dumping rubbish on Northampton streets.

West Northamptonshire Council wardens found sacks of waste outside a house in Gordon Street, Semilong, on May 23, 2022, and close to shops in Birchfield Road East on June 6.

The council’s cabinet member for regulatory services, Councillor David Smith, said: “Disregard for their neighbourhood has cost them dearly.”

Council wardens issued fixed penalty notices after finding rubbish left in Birchfield Road East and Gordon Street (right)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations confirmed the sacks in Gordon Street belonged to resident Vanessa Ambrosia David, who was given a £150 fixed penalty.

After initially contacting the council, David failed to pay the fine and also failed to appear at magistrates’ court on August 30.

She was found guilty in her absence and fined £300 plus ordered to pay £500 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

In the second incident wardens found piles of waste dumped around a public litter bin in Birchfield Road East.

Evidence linked the waste to 42-year-old Ngan Thi My Kane of Shelley Road, Wellingborough, and she was handed a £400 fixed penalty for fly-tipping.

Kane also failed to pay up but pleaded guilty at court and was fined £200 with £500 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Cllr Smith added: “Clean and tidy streets that we can all be proud of is a priority for residents and is a priority for this council.

“The rules are clear and if anyone is in any doubt, I would urge them to visit our website to find the right way to dispose of waste and avoid unnecessary fines.”