Two fires in Northamptonshire villages believed to have been started 'deliberately'

Fire crews from Corby, Kettering Rothwell and Oundle were called to a fire at an agricultural building in the village of Brigstock.

The fire took place on Saturday, June 12 at 4.35pm on Stanion Road.

Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the flames and, once inside the building, they discovered cylinders which suffered severe damage as a result of the fire.

The fire service attended two deliberate fires in the same area last week.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire is believed to have been set deliberately and a number of young people were spotted in the area close to the time of the incident."

It is not the first fire-related incident in the area that fire crews attended in the last week. On Monday, June 7, crews from Corby were called at 8.41pm to reports that a large number of felled trees were ablaze on the A43 at Little Stanion. That fire was also believed to have been started deliberately.

The fire and rescue spokesperson continued: "Although these incidents are not being linked at this current time, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information given that they were all within a proximity and within a few days of each other."

Anyone can report a deliberate fire setting incident to FireStoppers anonymously by calling 0800 169 5558 or visiting http://firestoppersreport.co.uk.