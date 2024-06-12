Two children steal gel blaster toy from 10-year-old boy in Northampton play park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gel blaster toy was stolen by two children from a 10-year-old boy in a Northampton play park.

The incident happened in St Crispin’s Drive Play Park on Saturday (June 8) evening.

The 10-year-old was playing with the toy with a friend, when two other children – described as 12 or 13 years old by the boy’s mother – took the toy and rode off on a bike. The mum says he son recognised the bike as a Carrera and that it had a black Mafia seat, with a rip on it.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We have received a report that a 10-year-old boy had his water pistol stolen by two other children, who rode off with it and didn’t return it.

“This occurred between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Saturday, June 8 in St Crispin Drive, Northampton.”