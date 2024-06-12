Two children steal gel blaster toy from 10-year-old boy in Northampton play park

A gel blaster toy was stolen by two children from a 10-year-old boy in a Northampton play park.

The incident happened in St Crispin’s Drive Play Park on Saturday (June 8) evening.

The 10-year-old was playing with the toy with a friend, when two other children – described as 12 or 13 years old by the boy’s mother – took the toy and rode off on a bike. The mum says he son recognised the bike as a Carrera and that it had a black Mafia seat, with a rip on it.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We have received a report that a 10-year-old boy had his water pistol stolen by two other children, who rode off with it and didn’t return it.

The incident happened in St Crispin's Drive Play Park.

“This occurred between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Saturday, June 8 in St Crispin Drive, Northampton.”

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 24000338353.