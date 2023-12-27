Two charged with robbery after young woman allegedly approached on Bridge Street on Boxing Day

The suspects allegedly demanded money and chased the woman when she refused to hand any over

Two people have been charged with robbery after a young woman was approached on Bridge Street on Boxing Day.

The incident took place between 4.10am and 4.30am on Tuesday (December 26) in the busy Northampton town centre street.

Police say two people are alleged to have approached a young woman outside Stereo and demanded money.

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “After she refused to hand any over, the woman was chased towards a car before her handbag was snatched from her shoulder causing the strap to break. The suspects then ran off towards Commercial Way.”

Alexandru-Stefan Covaci, aged 36, of Semilong Road, Northampton and 28-year-old Taina Caetano Goncalves of no fixed address, were arrested in connection with this incident and subsequently charged with robbery.

They are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, December 27).

However, detectives investigating this incident would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault but who have not yet come forward.