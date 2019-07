Two men have been charged after a man was robbed in Corby.

The incident took place at about 2.30pm on Wednesday (July 10) in Elizabeth Street.

Two men have been charged.

A man was assaulted and had his phone stolen.

Two men have now been charged with robbery. They are Philip John Leitch, 30, of Dumble Close in Corby, and Richard Flecknor, 31, of no fixed abode.

They were remanded to appear at court this morning and the case will next be heard at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, August 14.