Two charged following discovery of £350,000 drugs farm in Northamptonshire village

Two men have been charged following the discovery of a £350,000 drugs farm in a Northamptonshire village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drugs squad officers found 350 cannabis plants in various stages of growth after forcing their way into a storage unit in Ordnance Road, Weedon Bec, on Wednesday (June 16).

Osman Mani, aged 29, and Sulejmn Mani, aged 34, both of no fixed address, have been charged with production of cannabis in connection with the find.